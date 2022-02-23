Insider Buying: The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($6.51) per share, for a total transaction of £23,950 ($32,571.74).

On Friday, February 11th, Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 5,000 shares of Scottish American Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.81) per share, for a total transaction of £25,050 ($34,067.73).

Shares of SAIN stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 472.50 ($6.43). The company had a trading volume of 237,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 515.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 516.31. The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 435 ($5.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 548 ($7.45). The stock has a market cap of £831.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 3.38 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

