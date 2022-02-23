Insider Buying: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) CAO Buys 6,278 Shares of Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) CAO Jason Grear bought 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,986.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:USX remained flat at $$3.91 on Wednesday. 319,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $197.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

