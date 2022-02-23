Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ABT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,183,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.95 and a 200 day moving average of $127.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

