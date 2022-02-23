Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Insider Sells 3,593 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ARE traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.75. 1,091,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,609. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $224.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.84 and a 200-day moving average of $203.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 121.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after buying an additional 842,831 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,248,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,410,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,191,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

