Insider Selling: Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Insider Sells 935 Shares of Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $95.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,081. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Autoliv by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Autoliv by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Autoliv by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Autoliv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

