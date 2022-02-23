Insider Selling: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Insider Sells 526 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CSV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. 125,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $823.94 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.
About Carriage Services (Get Rating)
Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.
