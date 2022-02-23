Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Sells 396 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CRL traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.57. 1,030,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,909. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.02 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after buying an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

