Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 33,330 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $3,187,347.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $3,191,680.80.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $4,639,202.70.

On Monday, December 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $4,380,228.60.

Shares of NET stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.34. 4,183,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,315,297. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.31. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of -130.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. DZ Bank began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

