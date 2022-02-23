Insider Selling: Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Matthew Hawkins sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$183.59, for a total value of C$73,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,781,954.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.