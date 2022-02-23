Insider Selling: Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Director Sells 74,715 Shares of Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ED traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,369. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 94.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8,892.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 240,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

