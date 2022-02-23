Insider Selling: Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Director Sells 6,792 Shares of Stock

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) Director Carl Forest Sandler sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $61,331.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Carl Forest Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Carl Forest Sandler sold 6 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $54.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ENOB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,986. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $13.78.
About Enochian Biosciences (Get Rating)
Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enochian Biosciences (ENOB)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.