Insider Selling: Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Director Sells 6,792 Shares of Stock

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) Director Carl Forest Sandler sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $61,331.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carl Forest Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Carl Forest Sandler sold 6 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENOB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,986. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $13.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 1,128.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Enochian Biosciences (Get Rating)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

