Insider Selling: Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells 3,180 Shares of Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total transaction of C$247,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at C$444,704.80.

Shares of EQB traded down C$2.38 on Wednesday, reaching C$74.52. 132,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,065. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$60.06 and a 12 month high of C$84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$103.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQB shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.50 price target on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.69.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

