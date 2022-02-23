Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CTO Sells 15,993 Shares of Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) CTO Neil Boehm sold 15,993 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $485,547.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GNTX traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 63,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,525. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after buying an additional 57,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gentex by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,871,000 after buying an additional 304,251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Gentex by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,199,000 after buying an additional 126,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Gentex by 2.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after buying an additional 137,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

