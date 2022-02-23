Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) VP Sells 14,931 Shares of Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $453,305.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.77. 63,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,525. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 50,922 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 823,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

