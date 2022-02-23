Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells 9,254 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $80.50. 1,094,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 357.20% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.