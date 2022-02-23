Insider Selling: Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Sells 4,882 Shares of Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. 2,372,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $10.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

