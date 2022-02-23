Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $123.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,757. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.29.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,076,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,817,000 after buying an additional 306,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 451,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,548,000 after buying an additional 97,120 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

