Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells 10,443 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $578,542.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ITCI stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,238. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITCI. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,029,000 after acquiring an additional 112,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,003,000 after acquiring an additional 92,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

