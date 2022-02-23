Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. 1,601,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,932. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

