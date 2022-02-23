Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $48.76. 643,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 182,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 77,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

