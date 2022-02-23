Insider Selling: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CFO Sells 4,540 Shares of Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RS traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,433. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $131.13 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.