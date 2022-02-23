Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells 404 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total value of C$57,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$188,111.20.

Helena Gottschling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70.

TSE RY traded down C$0.75 on Wednesday, hitting C$141.60. The stock had a trading volume of 694,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,421. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$108.15 and a one year high of C$149.60. The stock has a market cap of C$201.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$133.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9499989 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.93.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

