Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SI traded down $5.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.69. 737,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,110. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $239.26.
Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.
SI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.
About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
