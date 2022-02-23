Insider Selling: Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Senior Officer Sells 1,253 Shares of Stock

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$46,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns -75 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($2,775).

Dave Howcroft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Dave Howcroft purchased 9 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.08 per share, with a total value of C$333.72.

On Monday, November 29th, Dave Howcroft sold 1,667 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.40, for a total value of C$62,345.80.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ traded down C$0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.26. 157,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$25.29 and a 12 month high of C$41.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

ZZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.57.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

