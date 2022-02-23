Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells 8,888 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Tuesday, January 25th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,423 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $13,205.44.

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 318,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $675.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.54.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,033,000 after purchasing an additional 870,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in RealReal by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,700,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 151,717 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in RealReal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.