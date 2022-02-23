Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Sells 76 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $10,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.86. 59,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,730. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,743,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

