Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $98.19

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.19 and last traded at $98.35, with a volume of 2944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,037,000 after purchasing an additional 655,406 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 202,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 189,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.