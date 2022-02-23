Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $230.82. The company had a trading volume of 670,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.93 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.81.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Insulet by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period.
Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.
