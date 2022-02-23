Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.280-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $258 million-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.91 million.Intapp also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.090 EPS.

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Intapp stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Intapp has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $40.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 26,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

