Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.280-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $258 million-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.91 million.Intapp also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.090 EPS.
INTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.
Intapp stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Intapp has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $40.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.
