Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.110-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.240 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter valued at $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

