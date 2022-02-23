Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Integer worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,730,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 17.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,380,000 after buying an additional 120,448 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 2,199.3% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 182,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 75,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Integer by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

