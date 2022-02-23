Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as high as C$0.89. Integra Gold shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 55,725 shares.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85.
About Integra Gold (CVE:ICG)
Read More
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.