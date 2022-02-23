Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Posts Earnings Results

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IART traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $65.02. 9,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,034. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42.

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 686.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

