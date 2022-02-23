Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67 to $0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million to $365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.84 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.270-$3.350 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.57.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,034. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.