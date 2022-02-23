Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.27 to $3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.580 billion to $1.600 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.270-$3.350 EPS.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.94. 10,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,034. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.