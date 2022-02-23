Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 92,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.2% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 24,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,093.3% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after buying an additional 274,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,581,574. The company has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

