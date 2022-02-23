Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,775 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.09. 940,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,581,574. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

