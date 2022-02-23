Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

INTC stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 6.1% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

