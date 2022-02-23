Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICPT shares. B. Riley upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 676,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $450.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $29.09.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

