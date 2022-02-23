InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,100 ($82.96) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IHG. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($76.30) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,662 ($77.00).

LON IHG opened at GBX 5,152 ($70.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,450.00. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,314 ($58.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,376 ($73.11). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,846.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,796.93.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

