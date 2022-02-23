Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR)’s stock price was down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 28,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 89,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67.

Get Intercure alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercure in the 3rd quarter worth $9,397,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Intercure in the third quarter worth about $1,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercure in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Intercure during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Intercure during the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through two segments: the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and the Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segment. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.