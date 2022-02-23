Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.46

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.46 and traded as high as C$38.85. Interfor shares last traded at C$37.30, with a volume of 593,018 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFP shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised shares of Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$675.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 4.9405377 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$265,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$361,547.34.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

