International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.08. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 164,900 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Isotopes (INIS)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.