International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. 18,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 59,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Land Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

