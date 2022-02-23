International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

IMXI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 172,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,843. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,704,000 after buying an additional 66,185 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth $6,717,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

