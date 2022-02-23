InterPrivate III Financial Partners (OTCMKTS:IPVFU) Trading 0.4% Higher

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPVFU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 285 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.01.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterPrivate III Financial Partners (IPVFU)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.