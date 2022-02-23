Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells $1,542,445.33 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,542,445.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,708,518.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.05. 839,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,215 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,148,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 389,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

