Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells $1,542,445.33 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,542,445.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,708,518.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.05. 839,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $58.22.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.
About Intra-Cellular Therapies (Get Rating)
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.