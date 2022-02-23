Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann Sells 11,139 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Mark Neumann sold 11,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $615,875.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Mark Neumann sold 20,948 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $854,259.44.

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 839,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,238. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

