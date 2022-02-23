Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Intuit by 537.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Intuit by 210.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,491,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,557,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,435,071,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.05.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,840. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

