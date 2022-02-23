Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Myriam Madden Buys 1,500 Shares

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) insider Myriam Madden purchased 1,500 shares of Invesco Asia Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £5,160 ($7,017.54).
LON:IAT traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 345 ($4.69). 28,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,290. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 328 ($4.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 412.10 ($5.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £230.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 353.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 353.29.
